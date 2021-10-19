People Before Profit call for women's refuge in Carlow

Last week People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy called on Minister for Rural and Community Development to add their voice to the on-going calls for a women’s refuge in Carlow.

This comes following the release of stark figures which show 500 incidents of Domestic Violence were reported to Garda in Carlow/Kilkenny so far this year.

Deputy Murphy called on the department of Rural and Community development to add their name to the growing list of those calling for a women’s refuge in Carlow.

He said “there is no local refuge for those who need it, instead people are being sent to Kilkenny, Kildare and even Dublin causing unnecessary, additional distress by uprooting their lives.”

Deputy Murphy noted that this issue has been on-going for a number of years.

He referenced a report published by Dr. Brendan O’Keefe in 2018 which highlighted how women and children in Carlow are often forced to stay in violent homes due to the lack of a refuge.

He also referenced Tusla’s own Needs Analysis which accepted that a refuge was “the most effective means for protecting women and children.”

In response the Department referenced the research carried out by Carlow Development Company that highlighted the need for a refuge in Carlow and the plight of women in need.

Why is there still no domestic violence refuge in Carlow? https://t.co/IWRUnR2fA3 — Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy_TD) October 14, 2021

Cllr Adrienne Wallace added:

“While Tusla prepare report after report on what is needed locally the evidence on the ground is mounting.

"Carlow is one of only 9 counties without a refuge and the recent Lockdowns revealed the sheer scale of Domestic Violence, the statistics do not lie.

"I am calling on Tusla to get their act together and start providing the resources where they are needed.”

Cllr Wallace also welcomed the news that victims of Domestic Violence can be referred for rent supplement by Tulsa. The support will be provided for 3 months and does not require a means test.