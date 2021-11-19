Council publishes Village Led Design Statement for Hacketstown

Carlow County Council has published the “Hacketstown Design Statement”, developed with support from the Town & Village Renewal Scheme, at the Tullow Municipal District.

Cllr Brian O'Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Tullow Municipal District speaking about the plan said:

“I am delighted to see this framework for Hacketstown in the form of a Village Design Statement.

"It outlines a series of projects and interventions that are designed to enhance Hacketstown as a place to live, work, play, visit and learn.

“This framework will assist us as a local authority to pitch projects in Hacketstown for National Funding opportunities and also provide a supporting framework for the justification of key community projects”

The Village Design Statement was designed in consultation with the community by JBA Consulting co-ordinated by the Local Enterprise Office and funded under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

Explaining the benefits of Design Statements, Seamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“Village Design Statements constitute an innovative collaborative and participative approach to village design, where communities have a real ‘voice’ in how their villages are planned and managed into the future.

“The Village Design Statement highlights the positive features of Hacketstown and the precious natural environment in which it is set. The Statement aims to guide the design of future development, so that it complements Hacketstown’s unique heritage assets and includes a set of specific guidelines which aim to preserve and strengthen the village community”.

The strategy document outlines a series of actions and interventions under three pillars:

-To develop Hacketstown into a sustainable community.

-To enhance Hacketstown’s connectivity and identity with amenities and quality environment for all generations.

-To bring social and economic vitality back to Hacketstown.

Speaking about the next steps and the value of the process, Director of Services with Carlow County Council, Michael Brennan said:

“I welcome this strategic framework as a holistic bottom-up approach to rural development in the identification of key projects required by the community.

“This document outlines a series of interventions and projects to develop Hacketstown. The value from the consultative process requires continuous engagement and partnership to ensure that the projects are realised as all will require Carlow as a county to collectively work together to attract the required funding for these projects in the coming years”.

The Director concluding by saying “funding is essential for the delivery of this plan and the statement itself will be utilized for the justification of funding by community, business and the Council going forward”.