Carlow remains under yellow warning as Storm Barra crosses Ireland

Storm Barra seems to have eased off, at least in Carlow, but as of 8am this morning approximately 59,000 households and businesses are without electricity across the country with coastal counties along the West and North have been most impacted.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place for the entire country until 6pm. Gusts of up to 110km/h are possible and heavy rain will also bring the risk of surface flooding, with coastal flooding also expected.

It will be cold and windy today in Carlow with further outbreaks of rain turning to sleet and snow for a time in places.

Drier and brighter spells expected across south Leinster with sunny spells and well scattered showers with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with strong to gale force northwest winds, gradually moderating through the evening hours.

Tonight will be generally dry, calm and clear for a time with some frost and possible ice expected. Outbreaks of rain will begin to move up in from the west later in the night, along with low cloud, hill and coastal fog. Coldest early on with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

Latest high resolution charts showing wind gusts for today. As you can see it is really this evening before they really ease off. pic.twitter.com/jbV72WQBzs — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 8, 2021

With Storm Barra subsiding, Met Éireann has urged everyone to remain alert to any damage to the electricity network while when out and about today. Assume any fallen wires are live and pose a risk to life. Stay safe, stay clear and report any damage to us immediately on 1800 372 999.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be restored, or log a fault, at www.powercheck.ie. Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.