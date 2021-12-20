Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - December 20, 2021
The late Rita Savage (née Blake)
The death has occurred of Rita Savage (née Blake) of The Square., Tullow, Carlow.
Beloved wife of the late Jim and much-loved mother of Martin, Ann (Hayden) and Maureen (Orbinski), adored nana of Rachel, Nikki, Leanne, Niamh, Conor, Kieran, David, Aóife, Róisin, Finóla, Sínead, James and Clíodhna.
Predeceased by her brother Vincent and sister Maureen.
Rita will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Liz, sons-in-law Edmond and James, sisters-in-law Liz and Nan, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.
May Rita Rest In Peace
Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Tuesday (for family and close friends). Rita's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Mass will be streamed live on this link
House private on Wednesday morning.
The late Brendan Byrne
The death has occurred of Brendan Byrne of Rathfarnham, Dublin / Formerly of St. Killian's Cresent, Carlow
Following a brief illness peacefully in the tender care of the staff at I.C.U. St. James' Hospital, in the presence of his loving family.
Predeceased by his beloved parents Garda Daniel Byrne and his wife Frances, his brother Donal, his sisters Imelda and Colette and his nephew Liam.
Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Catherine, son Darragh, daughter Ciara, son-in-law Jonathan, his grandsons Conor and Daniel, his twin brother Desmond, sisters-in-law Maeve and Marie Byrne, his nieces and nephews and many friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, Co. Carlow on Tuesday, December 21, from 5pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends. Funeral to arrive at Carlow Cathedral, College St., Carlow on Wednesday 22 for Requiem Mass at 11.15 am followed by burial in St, Mary's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Carlow.
Funeral Mass can be viewed on webcam
Carlow County Council Festival & Event Fund aims to assist with the creation of community-based tourism events for County Carlow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.