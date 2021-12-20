Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - December 20, 2021

The late Rita Savage (née Blake)

The death has occurred of Rita Savage (née Blake) of The Square., Tullow, Carlow.



Beloved wife of the late Jim and much-loved mother of Martin, Ann (Hayden) and Maureen (Orbinski), adored nana of Rachel, Nikki, Leanne, Niamh, Conor, Kieran, David, Aóife, Róisin, Finóla, Sínead, James and Clíodhna.

Predeceased by her brother Vincent and sister Maureen.

Rita will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Liz, sons-in-law Edmond and James, sisters-in-law Liz and Nan, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

May Rita Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Tuesday (for family and close friends). Rita's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on this link

House private on Wednesday morning.

The late Brendan Byrne

The death has occurred of Brendan Byrne of Rathfarnham, Dublin / Formerly of St. Killian's Cresent, Carlow



Following a brief illness peacefully in the tender care of the staff at I.C.U. St. James' Hospital, in the presence of his loving family.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Garda Daniel Byrne and his wife Frances, his brother Donal, his sisters Imelda and Colette and his nephew Liam.

Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Catherine, son Darragh, daughter Ciara, son-in-law Jonathan, his grandsons Conor and Daniel, his twin brother Desmond, sisters-in-law Maeve and Marie Byrne, his nieces and nephews and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, Co. Carlow on Tuesday, December 21, from 5pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends. Funeral to arrive at Carlow Cathedral, College St., Carlow on Wednesday 22 for Requiem Mass at 11.15 am followed by burial in St, Mary's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Carlow.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on webcam

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/