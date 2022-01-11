Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday January 11, 2022

The late Anne (Nan) Quinn (née Joyce)

The death has occurred of Anne (Nan) Quinn (née Joyce) of Spahill, Borris, Carlow.



Died peacefully on January 8, 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom.

Sadly missed by her son William (Spahill, Borris), daughters Bridie Spruhan (Rathnageeragh, Garryhill), Mary Kenny (Blackbog Rd, Carlow) and Ann Clarke (Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown), sisters and brothers in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

A private family wake will take place at her son's residence Spahill, Borris, due to Covid 19 restrictions. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris, for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday 11, followed by burial afterwards in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on link below

Click here to view

The late Camelia Polifron

The death has occurred of Camelia Polifron of 19 Anglers Walk, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on January 8, 2022, at St Luke’s hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Cristian, much loved mother of Alexandra and Cristina and adored grandmother of Anna.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandchild, son-in-law Liviu, sister Nina, brothers-in-law Andrei, Mihai and Alex, sisters-in-law Andrada, Cristina and Michelle, nieces, nephews, especially her nephew Robert, relatives, and friends, especially her good friends Nicoleta, Marcel and Roxana.

May Camelia Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Monday and Tuesday. Removal from there on Wednesday at 2pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Service at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Camelia’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Marguerite C Scowcroft (née Collier)

The death has occurred of Marguerite C Scowcroft (née Collier) formerly of The Haymarket, Carlow.



Rita passed away on 1st January, aged 104, after a very short illness. She was a loved mother of her daughter Sheila and wife of her late husband Clifford.

She will also be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and relations in the Jackson, Shirley, Rothwell, Rosler, Anderson, Haidemenos, Gordon and Collier families.

Her funeral service is at St. James’ Church, Thornes, Wakefield, on Tuesday, January 25, at 11.00am. The service will be viewable on Zoom following the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88338597463

The late Lyla (Elizabeth) Nanasy (née O'Reilly)

The death has occurred of Lyla (Elizabeth) Nanasy (née O'Reilly) of Killinure, Tullow, Carlow / Rathdangan, Wicklow.



Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, on January 10 following a long illness. Beloved wife of Les, adored mother of Jimmie and Oliver, and cherished grandma of Emily, Jack and Liam.

Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Elaine, brother, sisters, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and her many friends and neighbours.

May Lyla’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 5.30pm-8.30pm. Requiem Mass for Lyla will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballyconnell, with cremation to follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3pm.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Foundation and COPD Support Group Carlow.

Lyla’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.clonmoreparish.ie

The late Mabel McGee (née Callinan, formerly Corcoran)

The death has occurred of Mabel McGee (née Callinan, formerly Corcoran) of 33 St. Patrick's Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow.



January 9, 2022. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husbands Michael Corcoran and Henry McGee, daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughters Elaine and Jennifer.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Tony, Francis and Thomas, daughters Elizabeth, Marie and Sharon, brother Frank, sisters Chrissie, Dolores and Geraldine, sons-in-law John-Joe Murphy, Tony Reilly and Paul McManus, daughters-in-law Barbara and Olive, Francis’s partner Marguerite, 15 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, Carmel and all her carers, kind neighbours especially Frances and Tony, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea (via St. Patrick's Avenue) to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Éist Carlow.

The late Mary (Phyllis) McGarrity (née Jennings)

The death has occurred of Mary (Phyllis) McGarrity (née Jennings) ofSt. Philomena's, Ballycrinnigan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Carlow.

Mary passed away peacefully in St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny on January 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary and her brother Tony.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick and children Thomas, Catherine and Patricia, her brother Joe, sister in law Phyllis, grandson Stephen and partner Eimear, her great-granddaughter Doireann, son-in-law Ciaran, nieces, nephews, neighbours and her many great friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a strictly private family wake will be held for Mary (Phyllis).

Removal at 10.15am on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of St. Moling, Glynn for 10.30am Mass followed by a cremation service in Mount Jerome, Dublin. The funeral cortege will pass from Ballycrinnigan to Glynn from 10.15am if neighbours and friends would like to stand by the roadside to pay their respects.

May her beautiful Soul Rest in Peace.

The late Hugh Francis (Duxie) Keating

The death has occurred of Hugh Francis (Duxie) Keating of 10 New Oak Estate, Carlow Town, Carlow / Graiguecullen, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 10, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Hannah, much loved father of Anthony, James, Yvonne, Margaret, Mary, Clair, Sarah and Majella and cherished father-in-law of Aisling, Valerie, Padraig, Seamus, Patrick, D.J, Dwayne and Tom.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, his 16 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and kind neighbours

May Francis Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal from there on Wednesday at 11.15am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Francis Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Lourdes Invalid Fund.

The Keating family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors of The CCU Ward in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the staff and doctors in Dr Moran’s Surgery, Tullow St., Carlow for their excellent care of Francis.

The late Noel Byrne

The death has occurred of Noel Byrne of 45 Staunton Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare.



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 10, 2022, at his home. Adored husband of Catherine and a beloved uncle of many, son, brother, cousin, friend and neighbour.

May Noel Rest In Peace

Due to the high rate of Covid19 in the community at present, a wake for family will take place at his home, from 5pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.