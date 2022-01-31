Search

01 Feb 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglaries in Carlow

The incidents occurred on Saturday January 29

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

31 Jan 2022 2:53 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Galvin’s Bridge, Hacketstown on Saturday January 29 between 4 and 5pm.

A black jewellery box and a wide gold bangle were taken from a bedroom in the house.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Slate Row in Hacketstown between 4pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

A window at the rear of the house was forced open and some rooms disturbed, nothing taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Tullow Garda Station on 059 9151222.

