Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglaries in Carlow

The incidents occurred on Saturday January 29
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Galvin’s Bridge, Hacketstown on Saturday January 29 between 4 and 5pm.
A black jewellery box and a wide gold bangle were taken from a bedroom in the house.
Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Slate Row in Hacketstown between 4pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.
A window at the rear of the house was forced open and some rooms disturbed, nothing taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Tullow Garda Station on 059 9151222.
Irish peace and justice organisation Afri has hosted the event every year in Kildare since 1993 but the pandemic forced organisers to move online last year
Nationally, the Social Enterprise Development Fund has supported 112 social enterprises and created 209 jobs
