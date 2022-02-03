Supports to assist students in higher education with the cost of living welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed additional funding of €1.3 million to students in higher education who are experiencing financial difficulties.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“This is such welcome news for students across the country today. The financial cost of third level education for students and their families is something that is keenly felt by so many. The rising cost of living is also another pressing issue right now. This additional once off funding to support students will offer some assistance in this regard.

“The monies will be distributed through the Student Assistance Fund in higher education colleges that are funded through the Higher Education Authority across the country. For any student struggling financially, the Access office in your institute is also there to help and support in whatever way possible.”

This additional funding allows for a total of €18.5m being made available to students who find themselves in financial need during the 2021/2022 academic year.

The fund is allocated to higher education institutions and has a dual focus: it is designed to support students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds with ongoing needs for financial support, and provide emergency financial assistance for other students.

In all cases, HEIs are responsible for targeting the available resources at those students most in need.