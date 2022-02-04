Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday February 4, 2022

The late Michael O'Rourke

The death has occurred of Michael O'Rourke of Clogrennane, Carlow / Laois.



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 2, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Valerie, Desmond, Brian, Collette, Siobhan, Micheal, Debbie, Michelle and Declan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home all day on Friday with Prayers at 8pm that evening.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am, to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare Sisters

Michael’s funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Cross Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/

The late Phil Whelan (née Butler)

The death has occurred of Phil WHELAN (née Butler) of 99 Woodbrook Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow, R93 VW35 / Killarney, Kerry.



February 2, 2022, unexpectedly, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Anne, Aideen, David and Philip.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother Joe, sister Theresa, son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Susan and Faye, grandchildren Laura, Patricia, Stephen, Rose and Sebastian, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Phil Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link:

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The late Tommy Flynn

The death has occurred of Tommy Flynn of Quinagh, Carlow Town, Carlow / Tullamore, Offaly.

February 2, 2022, after a short illness at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Pauline, dearest father of Mark, Ciara (Adelaide, Australia) and Adam, adoring grandad of Carey, Camden, Lainey, Farrah, Stevie and the late Charlie.

Sadly missed by Mark’s wife Gillian, Adam’s fiancée Emma, Ciara’s fiancée Jodie, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, great friends and his loyal buddy Mac. Predeceased by his sister Noreen Coss

May Tommy Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 4.30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption with private cremation to follow.

No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research at St. James’s Hospital through www.supportstjames.ie

House strictly private, please.

Tommy’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Susan Copley

The death has occurred of Susan Copley of Crossneen, Carlow / Bennekerry, Carlow.



February 2, 2022. Peacefully in the gentle care of the Dunmore Wing, University Hospital, Waterford.

Dearly loved daughter of Eric and Evelyn and cherished sister of Janet, Gillian and David. Sadly missed by her parents, brother, sisters, brother-in-law Niall, nieces Ciara and Rachel, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday morning at 10.30am in Staplestown Church, Carlow followed by private cremation.

House private, please.

The late Paddy Fenelon

The death has occurred of Paddy Fenelon of Ballytarsna, Nurney, Carlow.



February 3, 2022. Peacefully at his home in the loving care of his daughter Catherine and son-in-law Mark. Predeceased by his beloved wife Breeda, brother Jim, sisters Mary, Kathleen & Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Catherine, son-in-law Mark, sister Tess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Paddy's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday & Sunday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm on Sunday evening. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Newtown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas P (Tom) Crotty

The death has occurred of Thomas P (Tom) CROTTY of 10 Braganza, Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



February 3, 2022. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Reunited with his dearly loved wife Margaret Mary.

Much loved father of Paddy, Mary, Donal, Alacoque and Tom. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary and sisters Ann and Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, brothers Kieran, Pat, Bernard, Fr Jim and Michael, sisters Patricia and Nuala, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Tom's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam