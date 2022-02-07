Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday February 7, 2022

The late Agnes Byrne (née Bonham)

The death has occurred of Agnes Byrne (née Bonham) of Garretstown, Rathvilly, Carlow



February 4, 2022. Peacefully, in the loving care of all at Baltinglass Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and sister of the late Maura, Bunty and Sean.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Paula, sisters Rose and Nellie, grandson Laurence, Paula’s partner Eamon, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Agnes Rest in Peace

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow on Monday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 11am Requiem Mass followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium Victorian Chapel at 1.45pm.

Agnes’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Baltinglass Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. Donation box in church.

The late Maria Lawler (née Quirke)

The death has occurred of Maria Lawler (née Quirke) of Lacken, Old Leighlin, Carlow



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful staff at Beechwood Nursing Home Leighlinbridge.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, daughters Billie, Mary and Trish, son Brian, and their partners Eugene, Rainer and Bronagh, grandchildren Arán, Muireann, Eoghan, Jim, Luna, Aoibh, Eibhe, Finn, Olwyn, and Clódagh, sister Breada, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing in Somers' Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Tuesday afternoon from 4pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lazerian’s Cemetery Old Leighlin.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Link for Funeral Mass www.leighlinparish.ie

The late Michael Cassidy

The death has occurred of Michael Cassidy of Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow.



Suddenly, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Beloved son of the late James and Catherine.

Michael will be sadly missed by his loving partner Kaa, daughters Amanda, Michelle and Rose, sons-in-law, Ray and Cóilín, grand-daughter Halle, grandsons Adam, Ethan and Shay, sister Marie, brother Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Please check Rip.ie on Monday afternoon for an update on funeral arrangements.

The late Margaret Boland

The death has occurred of Margaret Boland of Rosemount, Augha, Muine Bheag, Carlow.



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved daughter of the late Brid and Noel and sister of the late Alan.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

Margaret's Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

The late John (Seanie) Begley

The death has occurred of John (Seanie) Begley of 9 Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



February 6, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Survived by his wife Teresa, brothers Mickey, Paddy and Tom, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

May Seanie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemeter

House private, please. Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to: Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care, Palliative Care Service

https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/donations/