08 Feb 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday February 8, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday February 8, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday February 8, 2022

08 Feb 2022 5:12 PM

The late Michael Curran
 
The death has occurred of Michael Curran of ''Ronda'' Kells Rd., Athboy, Meath / Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Peacefully in his 91st year at Our Lady's Hospital. Beloved husband of Gemma.

Deeply regretted by his sons Shane and Andrew, daughters-in-law Jeanette and Amber, grandchildren Rónán, Niamh and Isaac, his sisters Phil McGrath and Mary Cummins, sister-in-law Rita Curran, brother-in-law John Andrews, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney St., Athboy from 4 pm this Wednesday afternoon with removal to St.James' Church, Athboy arriving at 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. James' Cemetery. 

House Private Please

The late Liam Whelan

The death has occurred of Liam WHELAN of 14 Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.

On February 8, 2022, peacefully at his home.

Sadly missed and remembered by his devoted wife Kathleen, his beloved sons Michael, Leo, John.

Loving daughters-in-law Jenny, Alison, and Karina, his adored grandchildren Emily, Jake, Layla, Rhys, Luana, Louis, Liam, and Neala, nephew Eugene, brother Leo and sisters Maura and Bella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Leo and Kathleen and brother Sean.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 5pm on Thursday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballon Cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Liam’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny homecare Team.

