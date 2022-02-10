Kearney returns to matchday squad for Edinburgh clash

Head coach Leo Cullen has named the Leinster Rugby team, as sponsored by Bank of Ireland, to take on Edinburgh Rugby at the RDS Arena tomorrow evening (KO 6pm - LIVE on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports).

Cullen is able to recall Dave Kearney on the left wing, the Louth native hasn't featured for the province yet this season and will make his 170th appearance.

He's joined in the back three by full-back Jamie Osborne and Tommy O'Brien.

Nick McCarthy gets his first start since returning from Munster in the summer and will partner Ross Byrne in the half-backs.

Sitting outside them in midfield are Ciarán Frawley and Rory O'Loughlin.

Cullen has switched up half of his pack with four changes from those who started the loss to Cardiff last time out.

James Tracy replaces Seán Cronin in the front row with Ed Byrne and Michael Ala'alatoa retaining their spots either side of him.

Ross Molony and Josh Murphy come into the second row while Max Deegan is the sole change in the back row.

Deegan will wear the No 8 shirt with Scott Penny swapping to the openside. Rhys Ruddock fills the last spot in the XV and will captain the side.

On the bench, Cullen has opted for Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Vakh Abdaladze, Devin Toner, Martin Moloney, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne and Rob Russell.

Leinster Rugby team v Edinburgh (appearances in brackets):

15. Jamie Osborne (10)

14. Tommy O'Brien (14)

13. Rory O'Loughlin (90)

12. Ciarán Frawley (45)

11. Dave Kearney (169)

10. Ross Byrne (114)

9. Nick McCarthy (40)

1. Ed Byrne (76)

2. James Tracy (133)

3. Michael Ala'alatoa (10)

4. Ross Molony (126)

5. Josh Murphy (52)

6. Rhys Ruddock CAPTAIN (198)

7. Scott Penny (32)

8. Max Deegan (74)

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin (198)

17. Peter Dooley (96)

18. Vakh Abdaladze (15)

19. Devin Toner (272)

20. Martin Moloney (1)

21. Luke McGrath (161)

22. Harry Byrne (28)