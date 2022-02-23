JOBS ALERT: Sessional Afterschool Worker wanted in Carlow

Jobs Alert: Sessional after school worker wanted in Carlow
Carlow Regional Youth Services are looking to recruit a Sessional Afterschool Worker who will be based in Carlow Town.
Key duties and responsibilities of this position include:
The ideal candidate should possess a relevant qualification in Childcare/Social Care/Youth and Community Work etc.
Experience in working with young people in an afterschool setting is essential.
Application form, job description and further deatils are available upon request by contacting Aoife on 0599130476 or email hr@carlowys.ie
