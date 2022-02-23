Search

23 Feb 2022

JOBS ALERT: Sessional Afterschool Worker wanted in Carlow

Jobs Alert: Sessional after school worker wanted in Carlow

Jobs Alert: Sessional after school worker wanted in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 Feb 2022 12:03 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow Regional Youth Services are looking to recruit a Sessional Afterschool Worker who will be based in Carlow Town.

Key duties and responsibilities of this position include:

  • Providing a safe environment for young people
  • Providing homework support for young people aged 8-12 years
  • Planning and delivery of activities based on youth work practice
  • Building links with parents, families and local schools

The ideal candidate should possess a relevant qualification in Childcare/Social Care/Youth and Community Work etc. 

Experience in working with young people in an afterschool setting is essential.

Application form, job description and further deatils are available upon request by contacting Aoife on 0599130476 or email hr@carlowys.ie

Irish Twitter users vow to boycott National Gallery as Aramark receives café contract

JOBS ALERT: Carlow Sports Partnership are hiring!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media