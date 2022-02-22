Search

22 Feb 2022

Irish Twitter users vow to boycott National Gallery over controversial café contract

Irish Twitter users vow to boycott National Gallery over controversial café contract

Irish Twitter users vow to boycott National Gallery over controversial café contract

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

22 Feb 2022 10:23 PM

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Irish Twitter users are vowing to boycott the National Gallery of Ireland (NGI) after awarding a café tender to a controversial food and services company. 

The contract to run the gallery's café was awarded to Aramark - owner of Irish brand Avoca and operator of several direct provision centres - following a tender process, with a statement from NGI claiming the American provider 'scored highest on the prescribed assessment criteria". 

However, people voiced their discontent over the news through social media: 

A statement released by NGI yesterday (Monday February 21) read: "As a public sector organisation, the Gallery is bound by Irish and EU procurement law as to how external suppliers tender for, and are awarded, contracts." 

The Gallery went on to state they were satisfied the evaluation process was run correctly and that the contract was awarded in line with procurement rules. 

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday February 22, 2022

JOBS ALERT: Carlow Sports Partnership are hiring!

However, Gallery staff have come forward to voice concern over the awarding of the contract, as well as activists such as  MASI (the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland) and artists Emma Roche and Brian Teeling, both of whom have pulled their art from NGI. 

According to Ireland's Public Procurement Guide, a contracting authority must award a contract "to the tenderer identified as submitting the most economically advantageous tender having regard to the published award criteria". 

Regulation 57(8) of the Public Contract Regulations lists several discretionary grounds which allow a contracting authority to exclude an economic operator from participation, however Aramark does not appear to meet any of the discretionary conditions. 

These include evidence that the operator is guilty of grave professional misconduct, a conflict of interest, and evidence of showing significant deficiencies in performance under a prior public contract which lead to early termination, damages or comparable sanctions. 

The European Commission (EC) encourages the use of socially responsible public procurement (or SRPP), particularly in the wake of the pandemic. 

The EC's 'Buying Social' guide states: "Socially responsible public procurement helps public authorities deliver quality services and products to their communities, to achieve additional social and ethical benefits even when budgets are limited, and can therefore contribute to countering the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis." 

It recommends moving away from "lowest price logic" and states: "Moving away from a lowest price logic and introducing considerations related to social integration, equality, fair and inclusive employment and ethical supplies is key to maximize the recovery effect of these resources." 

However, the guide only encourages "good practice" and states it is "a non-binding document which does not affect the rights and obligations set in the EU legislation". 

NGI's full statement on the controversy is available here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media