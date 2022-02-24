Search

24 Feb 2022

JOBS ALERT: Carlow County Council are recruiting

JOBS ALERT: Carlow County Council are recruiting

JOBS ALERT: Carlow County Council are recruiting

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

24 Feb 2022 11:49 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow County Council is now recruiting for two full time positions.

1. Sports Partnership Coordinator - This post is full time and permanent

The Role of the Sports Partnership Co-Ordinator

Carlow Sports Partnership (within the Community Department) plays a lead role in the co-ordination, development and delivery of sport and physical activity opportunities for the communities of Carlow. This role is guided by a Strategic Plan and year on year operational plans. Carlow Sports Partnership fulfils it functions under three main pillars –

a. Information
b. Education
c. Participation

The primary function of the post-holder is to co-ordinate the activities of the partnership and the individual partner contributions to ensure the promotion and development of sport at county level.

The post-holder is also responsible for the day-to-day operations of the partnership along with record management and financial control. The role will also include elements of strategic planning and marketing.

2. Outdoor Sports Development Officer - This post is full time, 1 year specific purpose contract 

Role of the Outdoor Sports Development Officer

The Outdoor Sports Development Officer (OSDO) will foster and encourage a culture of active participation in outdoor sports including but not limited to walking, cycling, recreational running and water sports.

The OSDO will address barriers to participation and encourage access and increase opportunities for participation by those who experience disadvantage, with a particular focus on schools and youth. The OSDO will support local Community Sports & Physical Activity Hubs in Bagenalstown and Tullow, and the Carlow Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiative.

The OSDO will support the development of new infrastructure, parks and amenities and increase usage of existing infrastructure.

To download the application form and information booklet you can visit www.carlow.ie/jobs

Closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday March 11, 2022.

€100,000 has been successfully awarded to two Creativity in Older Age Projects for County Carlow

Expression of interest wanted in Carlow for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media