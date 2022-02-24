JOBS ALERT: Carlow County Council are recruiting

Carlow County Council is now recruiting for two full time positions.

1. Sports Partnership Coordinator - This post is full time and permanent

The Role of the Sports Partnership Co-Ordinator

Carlow Sports Partnership (within the Community Department) plays a lead role in the co-ordination, development and delivery of sport and physical activity opportunities for the communities of Carlow. This role is guided by a Strategic Plan and year on year operational plans. Carlow Sports Partnership fulfils it functions under three main pillars –

a. Information

b. Education

c. Participation

The primary function of the post-holder is to co-ordinate the activities of the partnership and the individual partner contributions to ensure the promotion and development of sport at county level.

The post-holder is also responsible for the day-to-day operations of the partnership along with record management and financial control. The role will also include elements of strategic planning and marketing.

2. Outdoor Sports Development Officer - This post is full time, 1 year specific purpose contract

Role of the Outdoor Sports Development Officer

The Outdoor Sports Development Officer (OSDO) will foster and encourage a culture of active participation in outdoor sports including but not limited to walking, cycling, recreational running and water sports.

The OSDO will address barriers to participation and encourage access and increase opportunities for participation by those who experience disadvantage, with a particular focus on schools and youth. The OSDO will support local Community Sports & Physical Activity Hubs in Bagenalstown and Tullow, and the Carlow Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiative.

The OSDO will support the development of new infrastructure, parks and amenities and increase usage of existing infrastructure.

To download the application form and information booklet you can visit www.carlow.ie/jobs

Closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday March 11, 2022.