02 Mar 2022

Carlow Little Theatre is holding open readings for first production in 2 years

Carlow Little Theatre is holding open readings for first production in 2 years

The production will be staged in June 2022 and is yet to be announced

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

28 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow Little Theatre is holding readings for their next full-length production, which is yet to be announced.

The production, which will be their first since October 2019 will be staged in June 2022.

The readings will be held at Askea Parish Centre from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday March 1 and Tuesday March 8.

An additional reading via zoom will also take place on March 10 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

For further information you can contact carlowlittletheatre@gmail.com or contact them directly on social media.

