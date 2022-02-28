Carlow Little Theatre is holding open readings for first production in 2 years

The production will be staged in June 2022 and is yet to be announced
Carlow Little Theatre is holding readings for their next full-length production, which is yet to be announced.
The production, which will be their first since October 2019 will be staged in June 2022.
The readings will be held at Askea Parish Centre from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday March 1 and Tuesday March 8.
An additional reading via zoom will also take place on March 10 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
For further information you can contact carlowlittletheatre@gmail.com or contact them directly on social media.
❜ -— CarlowLittleTheatre (@CarlowLTS) February 25, 2022
We are pleased to announce that we will be holding readings for our next full-length production (our first since Oct 2019 | details to follow) - see image attached for info! pic.twitter.com/2nibVC0nEq
