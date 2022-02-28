CARLOW WEATHER: Cold and cloudy weather expected but looking drier towards end of the week

Some rain is expected mid-week this week but looks to become drier for the weekend.

Today

Quite cloudy with some patchy light rain and drizzle to start today. Becoming dry for a time but outbreaks of rain will spread from the south again later this morning. Many northern parts of the province will stay dry though and the rain will clear eastwards by evening, with drier weather and sunny spells following from the west. Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in mainly light southwest to west winds.

Cold, dry and clear tonight. Frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -2 and +1 degrees in near calm conditions.

Tuesday

A cold and frosty start tomorrow but any frost and ice will clear to leave a dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine. However, some patchy cloud will develop over the north of the province during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Another cold and generally dry night with long clear spells, though it will turn cloudier overnight with isolated patches of drizzle in the east and south. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees, with frost and ice patches developing in a light easterly breeze.

➡️ Monday's Weather Forecast ⬅️



Dry for most this morning with isolated showers & sunny spells ️

Rain will push across much of Leinster & east Munster, clearing during the afternoon ️

Sunshine & showers in the west ️

Highs: 7-10°C ️



More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/LPnJWLx3us — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 28, 2022

Wednesday

Generally cloudy on Wednesday with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle spreading from the south. More persistent rain will move into western and southwestern coastal counties in the evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Rain will spread northeastwards across the country on Wednesday night. Clear spells and scattered showers will follow into Connacht and Munster as the rain clears overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light winds.

Thursday

Rain will gradually clear from the east and north through the morning and afternoon, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent and prolonged over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

A cold and generally dry night with long clear spells and just isolated showers, mainly near western and northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees in light westerly winds.

Friday

Another bright day with sunny spells and scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light breeze.