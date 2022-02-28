ALERT: Water outage notice in Carlow
Due to essential watermain repairs, the water serving Fenagh Road, 14 Acres, Pairc Mhuire, Kilcarrig Street, Market Square, Stationhouse Road, The Parade, The Quays, Hotel Street, High Street, Church Road, Fairgreen, Long Range, Kilree Street, Kilree Lane, Borris Road, Philip Street, Royal Oak Road to Eastwood housing estate, St Brigid’s Crescent, Hurley Lane, Fr Cummins Park, Conway Park, Regent Street, Barrett Street, Bachelors Walk, Singletons Lane and all adjacent Roads/Estates may be without water or experience loss of pressure between 8pm on Monday February 28 and 7am on Tuesday March 1.
For all mains water and sewerage enquiries, please contact the Irish Water customer care phone line on 1800 278 278 (open 24 hours 7 days a week).
