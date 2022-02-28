Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday February 28, 2022
The late Eamonn Ryan
The death has occurred of Eamonn Ryan of 25 Friars Hill, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Graiguenamanagh, Carlow
Eamon died peacefully in St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny on February 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Sadly missed by his wife Philomena, daughter Samantha, stepchildren Clive, Regina, Gordon, Brian, Claire, Edwina and Anthony, also by his brothers and sisters Joan, Chris, Michéal, John, May, Bernard and Noel, his Grandchildren, sister in law brother in law, relatives and friends.
Reposing at the Ryan family home, 5 St. Oliver Plunkett Avenue from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday and Monday. Removal at 10.30am Tuesday March 1 to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.
House private on Tuesday morning.
Funeral Mass can be viewed on link below
May Eamon Rest in Peace.
The late Nancy (Anne Mary) Riordan (née Lennon)
The death has occurred of Nancy (Anne Mary) Riordan (née Lennon) of Donabate, Dublin / Tullow, Carlow.
February 26, 2022. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Stan.
Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Michael, Gerard, Robert and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, carers and friends.
May she Rest In Peace.
Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 5 - 8 p.m. Removal on Tuesday, March 1, morning to St. Patrick's Church, Donabate arriving for 10 am Mass followed by burial to Whitestown Cemetery, Rush.
You can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the link below.
Webcam link: http://www.donabateparish.ie/webcam
