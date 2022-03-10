Search

10 Mar 2022

Carlow GAA club receives sport funding

Carlow GAA club receives sport funding

Donncha O'Callaghan-Texaco Support for Sport Ambassador

10 Mar 2022 4:09 PM

Carlow’s Palatine GAA Club is to receive €5,000 funding under this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative hosted and organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Carlow county award was presented to Bagenalstown Swimming Club – a fund of €130,000 is made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to a successful applicant in each county.

At the heart of the community in Bennekerry, on the outskirts of Carlow town, Palatine GAA Club was founded in 1909.

The club has a proud history catering for juveniles up to senior teams, mainly in football as well as hurling and camogie, winning six Carlow Senior Football Championships and one Carlow Senior Hurling Championship.

It also provides a walking track, bowling and other activities for its senior citizens.

The €5,000 award made to it under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative will be used to improve its walking track, line its carpark and provide disabled parking bays, and fund the purchase of new netting and equipment for its youth teams.

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Describing Palatine GAA Club as ‘a really worthy winner’, O’Callaghan praised “the ambitious schedule of improvements the club intends to make aimed at meeting the needs of its younger and older generation of members equally”.

Pointing to what he termed “the invaluable contribution” that sports clubs make to the heart of community life in Ireland, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, congratulated Palatine GAA Club saying:

“Special to us, and the purpose for which our Texaco Support for Sport initiative was introduced, is the opportunity it presents to ease the financial pressure on members by providing new and additional funding so often required to help clubs achieve their objectives and play a pivotal and positive role in their communities”.

