Donation support volunteers needed in Carlow
New Oak Community Centre in Carlow are urgently looking for volunteers a few hours a week to take in and sort donations for Ukraine Appeal.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact www.volunteercarlow.ie or call 059 9173033.
Thanks to everyone for all the donations- volunteers urgently needed now to help prepare items for transport pic.twitter.com/vcU1vJSson— Volunteer Carlow (@volunteercarlow) March 10, 2022
