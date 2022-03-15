Royalty free collection of Carlow images has been launched

A royalty free image directory of all things Carlow has been launched as part of Local Enterprise Week 2022.

Destination Photographer Tony Pleavin spent 6 months visiting the vistas, valleys, and visuals of County Carlow to create a new Royalty Free Image Directory of County Carlow in association Carlow County Council – Local Enterprise Office, Carlow Tourism & County Carlow Chamber.

Speaking about the collection, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:

“We are delighted as a Council to work with Carlow Tourism & County Carlow Chamber to develop this royalty free image directory of County Carlow”.

“The genesis of this project came from our desire to promote Carlow, locally, nationally and internationally and have a suite of images that can be utilised by all for the creation of promotional material for County Carlow”.

“We would encourage enterprises, educators and individuals to utilise this collection in the development of materials”.

Michael Walsh, Chairperson of Carlow Tourism said:

“Situated in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, Carlow Tourism aims to attract intrepid international and domestic visitors who are looking for a less discovered destination that offers breath-taking scenery, outdoor adventures and memorable experiences in abundance.

“As a marketing co-operative organization, it is essential that Carlow Tourism has access to a variety of images that portray the County and its variety of experiences”.

“We were delighted to part of this project and look forward to developing the second part of the collection in 2022 with Finbarr O’Rourke”.

Speaking about the project Chamber President, Colin Duggan said:

“I’d like to thank all the businesses who assisted us in the development of this collection. As a Chamber we are delighted with this new collection which can feed into a variety of Chamber marketing campaigns to market our Towns & Village to a local and wider audience in the post pandemic recovery phase, in particular for our leisure and hospitality sectors”.

Jim Woods, Business Advisor in the Local Enterprise Office said:

“The directory is free to use for all and available via Flickr. We look forward to seeing the how its utilised in different ways”.

Woods concluded by saying “as a Local Authority we will be utilising the directory in a variety of national and international campaigns in 2022. We look forward to developing the next collection during 2022”.

To view the collection click here