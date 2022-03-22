New youth services welcomed in Carlow

Carlow youth service has been selected for a new UBU Your Place Your Space in 2022.

Welcoming the announcement, Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor commented:

“This is great news for youth services in Carlow and Kilkenny. This new service will be based in Bagenalstown and will be allocated funding of €120,000 per annum initially.

“This is a long term investment into youth services in the community, supported by clear needs analysis and backed by the local ETB.”

The new UBU Your Place Your Space selected areas for 2022 are: Donegal, Cavan, Carlow, Sligo, Tipperary, Kerry, Clare and Waterford.

The Education and Training Boards in each of the eight selected areas have now completed a local needs assessment stage to inform the establishment of the new services, and all eight ETBs have issued a call for service to recruit a preferred service provider.

With the eight additional services set up in 2021, this brings the total full year investment for 16 new youth services to some €2 million.

The selection of new funded organisations for entry to UBU Your Place Your Space is completed in a number of stages. This is detailed in section 5.7 of the UBU Your Place Your Space Policy and Operating Rules (www.UBU.gov.ie).

An area profile and needs assessment is carried out by the ETB, followed by an advertised ‘call for service’ to identify a preferred bidder by the ETB, and a formal approval by the Department for entry into to UBU Your Place Your Space.