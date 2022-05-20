Gardaí appeal for information after several cars broken into in Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a series of break ins to cars in Highfield, Dublin Road between 8pm on Monday evening the May 16 and 9am on Tuesday morning May 17.
Three cars were entered while parked on a driveway. The cars were rummaged through but nothing was taken.
A fourth car was entered on the same night in Cedar Walks, Castleoaks. The car was also parked on the driveway outside a house. The contents of the car were gone through, nothing was taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious persons or suspicious vehicles in the area or who may have CCTV footage to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620.
