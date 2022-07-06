Recommendations from Oireachtas committee on International Surrogacy welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and member of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on International Surrogacy has welcomed the publishing of the committee’s report, in which it makes a series of recommendations following examination of the issue.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“The Committee has made a series of key recommendations in this important area. We hope it will help assist the Government going forward.

“This is a complex issue which requires an urgent and robust framework to protect all those involved. Ireland has an opportunity to take a lead role in this global issue.

“The Joint Committee was tasked with expeditiously considering and making recommendations on measures to address issues arising from international surrogacy, having particular regard to the rights, interests and welfare of children born through surrogacy (both in the future, and existing children), of surrogates and intending parents.”

The Assisted Human Reproduction Bill 2022 (AHR Bill), which is currently going through the Houses, provides Ireland with an opportunity to bridge the gap in our laws and which has long been a cause of concern to international human rights bodies and to the Irish Supreme Court.

The AHR Bill provides for domestic surrogacy and countries such as the UK and New Zealand are currently reviewing their long existing laws on international surrogacy, so the time for debate is now timelier than ever.

The Committee met over several weeks and engaged extensively with academics, legal experts and stakeholders from various organisations, nationally and internationally, on measures that can be taken in the implementation of a framework to address the issues raised.

Members also engaged with children, families and surrogates who have lived experience of the surrogacy journey. By sharing their personal stories, they provided members with direct insight into the challenges they faced and continue to face in their daily lives due to the lack of legislation in this area.

