Manager/Coach needed for Carlow squad

Carlow LGFA is inviting Managers/Coaches to apply for the Juvenile County Development Squads.
Garda vetting, child protection and foundation coaching course are minimum requirements.
Positions are voluntary and applications to be sent to secretary.Carlow@lgfa.ie
