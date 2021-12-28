Popular Carlow pub on sale for eye opening price

DNG McCormack Properties are now presenting this well established bar in Carlow Town to the market for €400,000.

Nancy Whiskey’s, No. 1 Church Street, Haymarket, Carlow is in a very prominent trading position in Carlow town.

This is a great, well positioned licenced premises with self-contained accommodation overhead in good condition. The premises is located within walking distance to all Carlow town has to offer.

The property consists of 2 bars, a large smoking area and 3 WCs on the ground floor while the 1st floor contains a comfortable 2 bed apartment with a bathroom and a large kitchen/diner.

There is ample on street parking and the main entrance is situated across from the large town hall carpark.

The property provides for all modern conveniences and is well maintained with a good customer base.

Main Lounge - 10.25 x 5.7 x 9.8 Timber flooring, long bar, TV point, cigarette machine

Bottom Bar - 7.6m x 7.0m Timber flooring, elevated ceilings, bar, storage

Smoking Area Front - 8.7m x 4.8m Partially tiled, front access, bar access

Smoking Area Side - 5.3m x 3.3m Fully tiled, galvanized roof, tiled seating

Gents WC - 3.8m x 1.3m Full ceramics, urinal x2, WHB x2

Ladies WC - 4.3m x 1.4m Full ceramics, WC x2, WHB x2

Disability WC - 1.9m x 1.34m Full ceramics, WC, WHB

Landing 1 - 6.4m x 1.3m

Landing 2 - 3.4m x 1.8m

WC of Landing - 2.4m x 1.8m

Full ceramics, urinal x2,

WHB Bathroom - 2.4m x 2.0m Tiled flooring, WC,

WHB, shower, bath

Bedroom 1 - 4.5m x 4.3m Timber flooring, double room

Bedroom 2 - 4.6m x 4.0m Timber flooring, double room

Hallway - 2.3m x 1.9m Timber flooring

Kitchen/Diner - 6.8m x 4.4m Timber/tiled flooring, fully fitted kitchen, feature fireplace