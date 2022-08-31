Search

31 Aug 2022

YouTube guru from Carlow now makes six-figure salary

Local man makes a living from being a YouTube expert - Kilkenny Live

Paddy Galloway (Picture via Twitter: @PaddyG96)

Christopher Dunne

31 Aug 2022 4:26 PM

christopher.dunne@iconicnews.ie

Paddy Galloway is a passionate digital guru who has found a way to make a fortune for himself through YouTube videos.

Not only does Paddy make online video content that racks up the hits, but he also provides coaching to other video creators to help them succeed.

Paddy, originally from Carlow, has been building his online portfolio for over a decade now.

Galloway’s own videos focus on how successful YouTube channels have rapidly gained growth.

There has been huge interest in these videos as upcoming and struggling online content creators seek to replicate this growth for themselves.

Paddy goes into detail in his videos on how exactly these YouTubers beat the YouTube algorithm and reach a very wide audience.

He also gives an overview of some of the best algorithm tips and tutorials in these videos and it’s through his own videos that he earns a large amount of advertising revenue.

However, if creators want all the insider secrets, they’ll have to consult with Paddy directly, and this insight usually comes at a price.

Paddy’s skills and analysis in recent years hasn’t gone unnoticed and as a result he has worked with massive online creators such as Mr Beast, Jesser, Jordan Matter, Noah Kagan and Sidemen.

For Paddy, who starting uploading videos as a result of summer holiday boredom back in 2011, the rise of his channel has been incredible.

It’s not just about getting clicks though. A huge part of online digital strategy now is to keep people engaged and to entice them away from clicking off.

Audience retention has become a huge point of interest for online video makers and it is also something Paddy has done a lot of research into.

Paddy has now directly worked on videos with over 2,000,000,000 total views. 

He is now making an annual six-figure salary and is a prime example of how you can convert your passion and interests into long-term sustainable success.

There’s a lot of work involved for Paddy between his one-to-one services, video research, marketing, editing and everything inbetween, but he’s found his niche and has made himself best placed to make the most of it.

Follow him on YouTube (Paddy Galloway), Instagram (@paddygalloway) and/or on Twitter (@PaddyG96) to see more of what he does!

