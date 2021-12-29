Search

29 Dec 2021

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - December 29, 2021

The late Patrick (Paddy) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Connor of St. Brigid's Crescent, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Brigid and his sister Mary.

Beloved brother of Anne, Declan and Clare. He will be very sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces Meadhbh and Grace, brothers-in-law Michael and Bill, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Paddy's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Wednesday afternoon from 2 o'c until 6 o'c. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning arriving at St. Andrew's Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neuron Society and the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie

The late Eamonn (Ned) Dooley
 
The death has occurred of Eamonn (Ned) Dooley of Tully Road, Kildare Town, Kildare / Rathvilly, Carlow / Cobh, Cork

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in his 92nd year. Devoted husband of the late Bernadette and grandfather of the late Eamonn.

Sadly missed by his loving son Tim, daughters Orla and Anne Marie, sons-in-law Edward and Barrie, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Tadhg, Rebecca, Clara, Sophie, Jake and Jessica, sisters Moira and Lena, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Ned rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home from 2pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. 

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

