25 Jan 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday January 25, 2022

25 Jan 2022 4:25 PM

The late Derek Scully

The death has occurred of Derek Scully of 1 Maryborough St, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 25, 2022, at his home.

Much loved father of Siobhan, Michael and Niall and cherished brother of Paul and Brenda.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, brother, sister, grandchildren Evan and Isla, former wife Christine, son-in-law, brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Eve, cousins, nephews, nieces, especially his niece Laura, relatives and friends.

May Derek Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm until 8 pm on Thursday, with Prayers at 6.15pm. Removal from there on Friday at 2.15pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Derek’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

