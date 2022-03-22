Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 22, 2022
The late Tommy Lyons
The death has occurred of Tommy Lyons of 7 Dereen Heights, Carlow Town, Carlow.
Tommy Lyons passed away unexpectedly, on March 20, 2022, at his home.
Beloved husband of Bridgie, much loved father of Noelle, Shane, Niall, Matthew and Paul and cherished brother of Michael, Eugene, John, Alan, Jim, Pat, Ellen, Catherine and Angela.
Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Rita and grandchild Rhys.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Nikita, Keelan, Caitlin, Tyler and Hannah, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Margaret, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May Tommy Rest in Peace
Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St Carlow from 2pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.
For those that wish to attend but cannot, Tommy’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.
http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/
House Private Please
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.