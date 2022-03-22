Search

22 Mar 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 22, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 22, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday March 22, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Mar 2022 4:46 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The late Tommy Lyons

The death has occurred of Tommy Lyons of 7 Dereen Heights, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Tommy Lyons passed away unexpectedly, on March 20, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Bridgie, much loved father of Noelle, Shane, Niall, Matthew and Paul and cherished brother of Michael, Eugene, John, Alan, Jim, Pat, Ellen, Catherine and Angela.

Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Rita and grandchild Rhys.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Nikita, Keelan, Caitlin, Tyler and Hannah, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Margaret, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St Carlow from 2pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Tommy’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

House Private Please

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation

Carlow College to host former National Poet of Wales

Spin for the Red Cross in Carlow

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media