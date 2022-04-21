Search

21 Apr 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 21, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 21, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 21, 2022

21 Apr 2022 4:52 PM

The late Mary Graham (née Kirwan)

The death has occurred of Mary Graham (née Kirwan) of Lower Main Street, Borris, Carlow.

Pre-deceased by her husband Kevin.

Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken daughters Linda and Shirlie and her son Kevin, sons - in - law Aaron and Jason, daughter-in-law Helen, her 7 grandchildren Gemma, Aimie, Lee, Chloe, Niamh, Craven and Lexi, brothers Walter and Sonnie, brother - in - law Liam, nieces, nephews, Annie and Catherine, Adrian and Ronan.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home. Borris from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal at 2pm on Saturday to The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris for funeral prayers at 2.30 pm followed by burial afterwards.

The late Breda Byrne (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Breda Byrne (née O' Keeffe) of The Old Garda Barracks, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow

Peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later on RIP.ie

The late Keith Davidson

The death has occurred of Keith Davidson of Carlow Town, Carlow

Passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2022.

Beloved son of Peggy and Ron and cherished brother of Kim.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Keith Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly on RIP.ie

