Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday September 8, 2022

The late Elizabeth (Liz) O'Connor (née Byrne)





The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) O'Connor (née Byrne) of Killeens, Cork City, Cork / Borris, Carlow.



Elizabeth passed away on September 7, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Dearly beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Gerard, Declan and Eilish, devoted nan of Jessica, Amy, Sarah, Daniel, James and Gemma and doting great grandnan of JJ and Rosie, dearest sister of Nan, Joe, Eamon and the late Eileen and Kathy, cousin of the late Kitty and aunt of the late Carmel.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, brothers-in-law especially Daniel, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Susan, son-in-law David, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coughlan’s Funeral Home, Shandon Street on Thursday from 10.00am, family in attendance at 4pm with Rosary at 5pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St. Oliver’s Church, Ballyvolane.

If you wish to view the Mass, click on https://www.blackpoolparish.com and follow link. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock.

The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care, Dr. Murphy and Marymount Palliative Care Team.

May she rest in peace.

The late Patrick (Paddy, Pat) Lawlor

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy, Pat) Lawlor of Ballinaphuil , Corofin, Tuam, Galway / Leighlinbridge, Carlow.



Died suddenly under the kind and compassionate care of the Merlin Park and UHG Staff .

Deeply and sadly missed by his loving wife Christine and his daughters Siobhán, Niamh, Fiona, Gemma and Dearbhla, sons-in-law Gerry, Tom, Alan, John and Alan, his adored grandchildren Aisling, Kiera, Joe, William, Eli, Katie, Sarah, Ciarán, Rían, Noah and Ava.

Sadly missed by his brothers Fintan, Arian and Dermot, sisters Nell and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at St Colman’s Room, adjoining St Colman’s Church, Corofin (H54X768), on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the church.

Funeral Mass for Pat Lawlor on Monday, at 12 noon, at St Colman’s Church, Corofin, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium (V14 PV30).

Funeral Mass Live streamed on http://www.corofinbelclare.ie/

House Private. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

The late James Byrne

The death has occurred of James Byrne of Monteen, Crettyard, Carlow / Crettyard, Kilkenny.



James passed away on September 7, peacefully at St Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Jane, sisters Joanna, Janie, and brother Frank. James will be sadly missed by his sisters Sr. M. Bernadette (OCD) Mary, Helen, Anne, Kate, and brother John, sister-in-law Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

House Strictly Private Please

May James Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later on RIP.ie