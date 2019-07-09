Planning granted to community alert group after seven applications for CCTV in Carlow

The St Mullins Community Alert group has been granted conditional planning permission on all seven planning applications to Carlow County Council for the installation of CCTV at various locations.

The first application says the group are looking to erect pole, cameras and signage for the purposes of a community based CCTV system and permission for the installation of a secure control centre in Drummond Hall and all associated site works.

The second application is to erect cameras and signage on Byrne's Public House for the purposes of a community based CCTV system and all associated site works.

The third is for the same at Gowlin, Borris while the fourth CCTV system is at Newtown, Borris.

A fifth application for the same is at Ballykeenan, Borris while their sixth is at Carriglead, St Mullins and the seventh is to erect cameras and signage on an existing garage for the purposes of a community based CCTV system at St Mullins, Carlow.