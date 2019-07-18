Carlow apartment sold with just a few seconds left on bidding clock during online auction

A Carlow apartment has been sold with just a few seconds left on the bidding clock during BidX1's online auction on Thursday.

The property at Apartment 43 The View, Rochfort Manor, Carlow Town (pictured above) previously went up for sale with a guide price of €90,000 but it failed to garner any interest from buyers.

The ground floor two bedroom apartment extends to approximately 77sq.m and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,100 per annum.

It was offered again in Thursday's auction with a reserve price of €80,000 and a last minute bid matching the reserve price secured the property.

The offer was made with 39 seconds left on the bidding clock. There was only one bid made.