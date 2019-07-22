Butcher shop issued with closure order by the HSE and Food Safety Authority in Carlow
No other details were given for the closure at this time
File photo
A butcher shop has been closed down by the HSE and Food Safety Authority.
Needs Asian Grocery, Unit 3 Closh Business Park, Staplestown Road, Carlow, was ordered to close on Friday, July 19.
The closure order was issue by the Health Service Executive under the FSAI Act 1998.
No other details were given for the closure at this time, and no date of reopening was given.
