Gardaí make €4,000 drug seizure after searching cars pulled up in Tullow car park

Gardaí have made a €4,000 drug seizure after searching two cars pulled up in a Tullow car park over the weekend.

On a routine patrol Gardaí searched two vehicles and the occupants in a car park in Tullow on Saturday afternoon.

A search of the vehicles saw cannabis and amphetamine with a street value of €4,000 recovered from the cars.

Two local males in their 30s were questioned in connection with the seizure and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs have been sent forward for analysis.