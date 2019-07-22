Gardaí make €4,000 drug seizure after searching cars pulled up in Tullow car park

Gardaí have made a €4,000 drug seizure after searching two cars pulled up in a Tullow car park over the weekend.

On a routine patrol Gardaí searched two vehicles and the occupants in a car park in Tullow on Saturday afternoon. 

A search of the vehicles saw cannabis and amphetamine with a street value of €4,000 recovered from the cars. 

Two local males in their 30s were questioned in connection with the seizure and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

The drugs have been sent forward for analysis. 