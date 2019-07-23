UPDATED: 'Thank you all,' popular Carlow Town tourist store has announced it's closing down

A popular tourist and grocery shop in the Dolmen County has announced it's closing down which is a major blow for Carlow Town.

The Little Irish Shop on Castle Street made the announcement on Facebook late on Monday night.

The statement said: "Over the past three and a half years we have had the pleasure of serving so many wonderful customers in our little store on Castle St.

"We got to know so many of our customers, suppliers and other local businesses during those few years. While the time has come to close our shop doors for now, we do hope to be in a position to serve you again sometime in the future.

"Thank you all so much for shopping with us!

"Unfortunately, with the closing of the shop, we also say goodbye to some truly amazing staff without whom we could not have made it this far. If anyone is looking for staff, please let us know as we can highly recommend them!"