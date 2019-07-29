Carlow community centre posts shocking pictures of dog sh*t on busy footpath in estate

New Oak Community Centre have again posted shocking pictures of dog sh*t on a busy footpath in the Carlow Town estate.

In a post on Facebook they had to warn people again about dog faeces in the area and to be careful going out on the footpath to Gala.

They said: "Then people wonder why we post about such matters, no matter the animal, it's shit.

"Children are on this path every 2min. Imagine them dragging that in. Make ya mad, or at least it does some people."

UPDATE:

New Oak Community Centre have said: "A very helpful community spirited neighbour has removed. Thank you."