'I don't remember any accident,' councillor remarks about speed van presence in Ballon
"I don't remember any accident in there," Cllr John Murphy remarked about the speed van presence in Ballon.
He was speaking at the July meeting of Tullow Municipal District.
Cllr Murphy said: "There's a speed van going into Ballon every second day and I don't rememebr any accident in there."
Members were discussing traffic calming issues in Grange at the time.
