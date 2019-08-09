Road from Bank of Ireland to Shillelagh Road in Tullow to undergo major resurfacing works

Great news

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

The road from Bank of Ireland to the Shillelagh Road in Tullow is to undergo major resurfacing works, it has been revealed.

Read also: 'There are red warning signs,' concerns over impact of major Carlow water project

The issue came up at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District when Cllr Will Paton asked if the surface dressing on the road was just a "temporary measure" until €700,000 in funding for road works "comes into play".

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said "that's exactly what's going on there". 