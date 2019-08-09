Road from Bank of Ireland to Shillelagh Road in Tullow to undergo major resurfacing works

The road from Bank of Ireland to the Shillelagh Road in Tullow is to undergo major resurfacing works, it has been revealed.

The issue came up at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District when Cllr Will Paton asked if the surface dressing on the road was just a "temporary measure" until €700,000 in funding for road works "comes into play".

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said "that's exactly what's going on there".