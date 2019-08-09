Revealed: Barrack Street to Supervalu footpath in Tullow town centre to be replaced
Great news
File photo
The footpath from Barrack Street to Supervalu in Tullow town centre is to be replaced, a senior engineer has confirmed.
Read also: Road from Bank of Ireland to Shillelagh Road in Tullow to undergo major resurfacing works
Area engineer, Pat Harrington, told members of Tullow Municipal District at a recent meeting that the footpath is the be replaced as part of the Council's roads scheme for next year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on