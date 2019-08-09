Revealed: Barrack Street to Supervalu footpath in Tullow town centre to be replaced

Great news

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

The footpath from Barrack Street to Supervalu in Tullow town centre is to be replaced, a senior engineer has confirmed. 

Read also: Road from Bank of Ireland to Shillelagh Road in Tullow to undergo major resurfacing works

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, told members of Tullow Municipal District at a recent meeting that the footpath is the be replaced as part of the Council's roads scheme for next year. 