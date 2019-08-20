'Young lads threw rock at her car,' councillor outraged over attack on granddaughter's car

"Young lads threw a rock at her car," said Cllr Andy Gladney has he expressed his outrage after a group of young lads attacked his granddaughter's car.

He said: "My granddaughter was driving home from work [on Sunday night] in the Graiguecullen area just before the swimming pool.

"A group of 6/7 young lads threw a rock at her car while she was driving and smashed the back window. She was very lucky it didn’t go threw the front passenger window.

"She was too afraid to stop on the road and kept driving till she got home.

"This was a total reckless move and thank god she wasn’t seriously hurt. This happened around 11pm. Please be careful out there. Disgraceful behaviour."