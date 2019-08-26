UPDATED: Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of five dogs from a farm
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of dogs from a farm in the Upper Tomard area of Milford.
Read also: Carlow home - which twice failed to secure any bids in online auction - up for sale AGAIN
The dogs' owner reported that five Lurchers, three males and two females, were taken from the farm on Friday, August 23 between 11am and 6.20pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on