Victim saw a man 'rooting through her belongings' on CCTV as Carlow Gardaí issue appeal

Can you help the Gardaí?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Carlow Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a theft from a car on the Killeshin Road on Wednesday night, August 21.

Read also: UPDATED: Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of five dogs from a farm

The car, a 08 KK blue Audi A6 was parked in the driveway at the time.

The injured party noticed some items missing from her car and upon viewing her CCTV she saw a man in her car rooting through her belongings.

A set of headphones were taken. Contact Gardaí with any information.