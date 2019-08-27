Victim saw a man 'rooting through her belongings' on CCTV as Carlow Gardaí issue appeal
Can you help the Gardaí?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a theft from a car on the Killeshin Road on Wednesday night, August 21.
The car, a 08 KK blue Audi A6 was parked in the driveway at the time.
The injured party noticed some items missing from her car and upon viewing her CCTV she saw a man in her car rooting through her belongings.
A set of headphones were taken. Contact Gardaí with any information.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on