Victim saw a man 'rooting through her belongings' on CCTV as Carlow Gardaí issue appeal

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a theft from a car on the Killeshin Road on Wednesday night, August 21.

The car, a 08 KK blue Audi A6 was parked in the driveway at the time.

The injured party noticed some items missing from her car and upon viewing her CCTV she saw a man in her car rooting through her belongings.

A set of headphones were taken. Contact Gardaí with any information.