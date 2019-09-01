Carlow Gardaí reveal vehicles were 'unlocked' for 62% of car break-ins during the summer

Carlow Gardaí have revealed that vehicles were "unlocked" for 62% of car break-ins during the summer months.

Gardaí are urging people to make sure they have properly secured their cars.

Figures for June, July and August have shown that of the 21 incidents of thefts from cars during that period in Carlow, a total of 13 of those the cars were found to be "unlocked or unsecured" - which is 62% of vehicles.

Gardaí said that they need people "to take stock of that statistic" as it "tells its own story".

"A car unsecured is a huge attraction to criminals. If people are even leaving their car for a short period of time, they need to make sure it is locked.

"People shouldn't bring valuable items with them that they don't need on a leisurely or short trip," they added.

Quite often the car theft incidents occur when people leave their car to go for a walk or are visiting a graveyard.