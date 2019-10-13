Carlow's local authority received twenty complaints from the public about graveyards

Carlow County Council's Environment Section received twenty complaints from the public about cemeteries, it has been revealed.

The figures up to September of 2019 have shown that of the twenty complaints made, nineteen were investigated and eighteen of these have been resolved.

Other complaints up to that date were about: Litter (116); Waste (215); Noise (17); Sludge - Odour (10) and Air Pollution (31).

Meanwhile, Carlow County Council are investigating the dumping of waste at "unauthorised sites over increased building activity in the current economy".

The local authority have noted that the movements of construction and demolition waste "into and around the county has increased".

To make any complaint to Carlow's Environment Section, a call must be logged with environment@carlowcoco.ie or by phone to 059 913 6231.