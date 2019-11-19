'So long since we had an update,' questions asked about the Carlow Sugar Factory site

"It's so long since we had an update," said Cllr Willie Quinn as he asked about the future of the Carlow Sugar Factory site.

Cllr Quinn was speaking at the November full meeting of Carlow County Council when he questioned if there were any plans for the old Carlow Sugar Factory on the Athy Road.

"Is there any update on the future of the site? It's so long since we had an update regarding that site," he said.

In 2016, Carlow County Council passed an emergency motion to halt the demolition of the lime kiln tower, the last remnant of Carlow Sugar Factory, by site owners Greencore.

The factory closed in 2005 after 80 years in operation with the loss of 190 full time and 130 seasonal jobs.

In a statement previously to Carlow Live, Greencore said: "Greencore/Irish Sugar continues to work closely with the Environmental Protection Agency to remediate the lands in Carlow.

"The land can't be developed as long as there's an EPA licence in place."

In response to Cllr Quinn, the Council's chief executive, Kathleen Holohan, said the local authority had met with the owners more than a year ago and they are still dealing with issues with the EPA.

She added that they plan to meet again with them in the next while.