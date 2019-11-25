PROPERTY: Three-bed ground floor apartment next to IT Carlow on sale for €150,000

A three-bed ground floor apartment next to IT Carlow is on sale for €150,000.

The property is situated in a secure complex in one of Carlow's most sought after locations with IT Carlow and all local amenities within walking distance.

The apartment comprises of 3 bedrooms of which two large double rooms one of which has an ensuite bathroom, one single room and living room/dining area, a kitchen that comes with all mod cons and terrace to the rear of the apartment.

The property offers a superb opportunity to acquire a convenient but quiet base with parking or a prudent investment. It comes to market for sale by private treaty and a viewing is recommended.

To view the full ad, click here.