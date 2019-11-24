'Use development charges from Lidl,' councillor's idea to fund controlled crossing

"Use the development charges from Lidl, if it goes ahead," Cllr Andy Gladney has suggested as an option to fund a controlled pedestrian crossing on the Royal Oak Road.

The German retailer submitted a new application on February 8 this year for the construction of a supermarket in the town and a decision was due by the local authority on April 4.

However, the Council on April 3 sought "further information" on the application and it has been "on hold" since.

Cllr Gladney made the remarks at the November meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when members were discussing the speed of cars going through the pedestrian crossing.

Cllr Arthur McDonald said it was his understanding that members had agreed to put in traffic lights at the crossing.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said he had looked into the installation of traffic lights and it would require completely new infrastructure and poles.

"It would need a total re-fit," he told members.

Cllr McDonald said: "To save a life, it would be worth it."

Mr Crowley said members could consider the works as part of next year's budget.

Cllr Gladney added: "Use the development charges from Lidl, if it goes ahead. That'd help."

A development charge is where a developer pays a contribution to a local authority in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development in an area of the planning authority.