New lift and bridge at Carlow Train Station on track to be completed next summer

It has been confirmed that works commenced at Carlow Train Station last month to prepare for greater accessibility which will include a new bridge with lifts to ensure both platforms are fully accessible.

Cllr Fintan Phelan has provided an update on the issue and said: "Following representations I have made to Irish Rail I have received this update regarding works at Carlow Train Station and the installation of a much needed lift to ensure accessibility for all.

"Works commenced at Carlow Station last month to prepare for accessibility works, to include a new bridge including lifts to ensure both platforms are fully accessible."

Carlow Live reported in October that it was expected that the contractor would be on site in early November of this year and the footbridge will be completed in June of 2020.

Cllr Phelan added: "There has been a redesign approved for this to provide roofing for the structure which will protect the ongoing reliability of the lift structure. We expect the works to be completed by early summer 2020.

"In the meantime, with advance notice we can ensure that train services call to the accessible platform to facilitate any customer who is mobility impaired. Customers should contact access@irishrail.ie or phone 1850366222 to arrange this."